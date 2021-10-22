T20 World Cup 2021: "Won't surprise me if the old enemies meet" - Steve Harmison predicts a India vs Pakistan or England vs Australia final 

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison feels it will be a high-octane clash in the finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Harmison believes England will face off against Australia, or India will face Pakistan in the finals, and feels the latter of those two potential contests is more likely.

Harmison predicted that India and England will win their respective groups in the Super 12s. He picked Australia over West Indies to finish as runner-up in Group 1. Harmison also favored Pakistan to finish above New Zealand in Group 2 and secure a semi-finals berth.

While speaking on Deep Dasgupta's YouTube channel, the former England pacer said:

"England will win their group and India will win their group, think Pakistan will come second in India's group. It's a toss up between West Indies and Australia in England's group, I'm gonna go with Australia. That means it would be India vs Australia and England vs Pakistan semi finals and it wouldn't surprise me if the old enemies come face to face in the finals either way whether it be England vs Australia or India vs Pakistan, I think it might be the latter for a final of the T20 World Cup."

England faced off against Australia in the finals of the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup. Three years earlier, India and Pakistan were the finalists in the first ever edition of the tournament.

England are definitely one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta reserved praise for England's volume of all-rounders that allows them to play a lengthy batting order. He felt this naturally brought out an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket from the team as well.

Despite labeling the Three Lions as favorites, he expressed concern over the ability of the English batsman to adapt to the slow surfaces of the UAE. Dasgupta said:

"England are definitely one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup with the way they approach white ball cricket. But, the pitches are not in their favour. Had it been pitches that offered 180-200 runs, then England absolutely would have been at the top with West Indies as my favourites Another thing that helps them is the number of all-rounders that they have, it helps them to put up a playing XI that can bat from No.1 to No.10."

England will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in a rematch of the iconic finals of the previous edition. The fixture is slated to take place tomorrow (October 23) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Meanwhile, India will face Pakistan in their opening fixture on October 24 at the same venue.

