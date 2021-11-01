T20 World Cup 2021: "You just have faltered in the first couple of games" - Zaheer Khan wants the Indian players to find the motivation to do well after successive losses

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan believes it is imperative for Indian players to find the motivation to do well at this critical juncture of the T20 World Cup 2021, despite successive defeats in the tournament.

Khan was speaking on Cricbuzz's post-match show after India's embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Sunday (October 31). The ex-cricketer revealed that it becomes really difficult when one has to rely on the results of other matches for a spot in the semi-final, while also looking to do well in the remaining fixtures.

Khan also drew parallels with India's 50-over World Cup campaign of 2007, where team India were knocked out in the group stage itself. Virat Kohli and co. still have an outside chance of going forward into the tournament, but their qualification depends on a number of external factors.

Khan stated that he was part of the Indian side that went through a similar situation during the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies after a shocking loss to Bangladesh in their opening clash. Here's what he said:

"When you are in this kind of a scenario, I could only think of that example of 2007's 50-over world cup in the West Indies. We lost that first game and after that you know the whole sort of permutation combinations and just a miracle which you are hoping for which will get us through and control the thing which is in your hand which is to to go out there and put up your best show."

Khan added:

"You know you are you are one of the better teams and you just have faltered in the first couple of games. But you have to somehow find that inspiration that motivation you're still representing your country at the highest level."

The Virat Kohli-led side failed to make an impact yet again in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 as they once again lost a one-sided fixture at the global event. The Kiwi bowling attack overpowered the star-studded Indian batting order and restricted them to a sub-par score of 110.

New Zealand then chased down the total comfortably with eight wickets to spare to secure a thumping win. India, on the other hand, are still in search of their maiden win and are languishing in the penultimate position in the points table in Group 2.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ https://t.co/A61JjoITe1

"It is about scoring runs consistently and creating a platform" - Zaheer Khan on Team India

Zaheer Khan reckons that while many predict India will do well in the tournament, their batting unit has let them down. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner put emphasis on creating a platform for the bowlers by posting an imposing total on the board.

Here's what Khan said about team India's batting woes:

"Indian team walked in to the tournament as one of the favourites. But they couldn't get going with the bat and that has been the story so far. The batting firepower of the Indian team has not been able to put up that total. Batting first or second does not matter, it is about scoring runs consistently and creating a platform."

India will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 3, when they take on Afghanistan at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It remains to be seen if a change in the venue will change the side's fortunes or not.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think India can still stage a miraculous turnaround at the T20 World Cup 2021? Yes No 3 votes so far