T20 World Cup 2022: "Must keep their friendships aside" - Danish Kaneria unhappy with India picking Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson

Danish Kaneria recently stated that India made the wrong move by selecting Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested that Pant got the nod over Samson because of his friendship with the senior members of the team. He suggested that the left-hander shouldn't be an automatic choice in the shortest format, given his recent underwhelming performances.

Kaneria reckoned that Samson would have been a better option for India as he would have been successful on the Australian pitches due to his sound hand-eye coordination. The former Pakistan cricketer explained:

"India must keep their friendships aside and not pick players on that basis. Rishabh Pant doesn't look like a good T20 player. He is more suited to 50-over cricket and Test matches.

"Sanju Samson could be a better option over Rishabh Pant. Pant's recent performances also haven't been that great and Dinesh Karthik is also already there in the team."

Kaneria added:

"Samson deserved to be a part of the team. He was impressive when India toured Australia in 2020. His hand-eye coordination is very good. The wickets in Australia would have suited his playing style. Pant is no doubt a very good player, but I don't think he should be a part of India's T20 team at the moment."

Samson will also not be a part of India's squad for their forthcoming home T20I series against Australia. The keeper-batter will next be seen in action during the three-match ODI series between India 'A' and New Zealand 'A'.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has been appointed as the captain of the India 'A' side for the assignment. The opening fixture of the rubber will be played on Thursday, September 22, in Chennai.

"Would have added more pressure on the selectors" - Danish Kaneria on Sanju Samson exclusion from India's squad for Australia series

India and Australia are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series. Kaneria remarked that Sanju Samson wasn't picked for the series as it would have made things difficult for the Indian selectors, considering that he would have surely scored big runs.

The former leg-spinner highlighted how many fans have been unhappy with Samson not making the cut in India's T20 World Cup squad. He mentioned that this could be the reason why they named him as India A captain for the New Zealand A series. Kaneria added:

"If Sanju Samson had been a part of India's squad for the Australia series, he would have surely performed well. This would have added more pressure on the Indian selectors as many fans have already been vocal about their displeasure over his absence from the T20 World Cup team.

"This is why they made him the captain of India A instead. India will definitely miss Samson at the World Cup."

The Men in Blue will take on Australia in their T20I series opener on Tuesday, September 20, at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

