T20 World Cup 2022: "Pakistan will win" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for PAK vs ENG final

Aakash Chopra expects Pakistan to beat England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

The Men in Green registered a convincing seven-wicket win against New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9 to make it through to the title decider. Jos Buttler and Co. trounced India by 10 wickets a day later at the Adelaide Oval in the other last-four clash to make the grade.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Pakistan would become the second team to win two T20 World Cup titles. He said:

"Who will win? I feel Pakistan will win. I am going with Pakistan to win."

Chopra doesn't expect the openers to play substantial knocks and the game to be a high-scoring affair. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"The four openers - Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - might together not total more than 100 runs. I am expecting early wickets, both teams' openers might get out nicking the ball, which means there will not be big partnerships. I don't think it will be a very high-scoring match either."

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan strung together a 105-run opening-wicket partnership in Pakistan's win against the Black Caps. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went one better as they stitched together an unbroken 170-run partnership against the Men in Blue the following day.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will together pick up four or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up two wickets in the semi-final against the Kiwis.

Chopra reckons Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will strike a few blows with the ball for Pakistan. He reasoned:

"I feel Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will together pick up four or more wickets. Overcast conditions, slight greenery on the pitch, plenty of help for the fast bowlers and an attacking batting lineup in front of them."

The reputed commentator feels Sam Curran and whoever plays between Chris Jordan and Mark Wood will be equally successful with the ball for England. He stated:

"Curran + Jordan/Wood, whoever plays, will together pick up four or more wickets as well. I am giving four-four wickets to these two fast-bowling pairs, which means there will be a dominance of fast bowling, that's what I feel."

Wood missed the semi-final clash against India due to a hip injury. Jordan, who played instead of the express pacer, dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the crunch game.

