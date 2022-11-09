T20 World Cup 2022: "The pitch is going to trouble you" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Pakistan-New Zealand semi-final

Aakash Chopra doesn't expect the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand to be a high-scoring affair considering the pitch on offer.

The two sides will lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9 in the first semi-final. The winning team will face the winner of the other last-four clash between India and England, which will be played a day later in Adelaide, in the title decider in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted decent contributions with the bat from Devon Conway and Kane Williamson for New Zealand in Wednesday's game. He elaborated:

"My first prediction is that Conway and Williamson will together score around 45 runs. You should notice that I am saying 45 and not 65 because, considering the sort of pitch on offer, I don't think it will be a 200-run game."

"I feel it will be a 150-run match. Batting will not be that easy because there is quality bowling and the pitch is going to trouble you, it is going to test you."

Chopra expects similar efforts from Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed with the bat for Pakistan. The former India opener said:

"Rizwan and Iftikhar will together score 45 or more runs. Once again I am not expecting it to be a high-scoring match."

Iftikhar and Rizwan have aggregated 114 and 103 runs respectively in the tournament thus far. They are the Men in Green's second and third-highest run-getters behind only Shan Masood, who has scored 134 runs so far.

"Shadab for Pakistan and Santner for New Zealand will pick up two wickets apiece at least" - Aakash Chopra

Shadab Khan is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the tournament thus far.

Chopra reckons Shadab Khan and Mitchell Santner will strike a few blows with the ball for their respective sides. He stated:

"Shadab for Pakistan and Santner for New Zealand will pick up two wickets apiece at least. So, these two bowlers might pick up four or more wickets in the eight overs they will bowl."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting Pakistan to be the first team to qualify for the finals, saying:

"I feel Pakistan will win this match. So I am going with Pakistan to win."

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Hoping for a Pakistan win tomorrow. Just like everyone else, i love the 1992 comparisons also. So lets repeat that & beat New Zealand please. Hoping for a Pakistan win tomorrow. Just like everyone else, i love the 1992 comparisons also. So lets repeat that & beat New Zealand please. https://t.co/atTwqReaJN

The Men in Green have defeated the Black Caps in 17 of the 28 T20Is they have played against each other. They have also won four of their six clashes in the previous editions of the T20 World Cup.

