T20 World Cup 2022: "The sun will rise, and we will try again" - Ravi Bishnoi shares cryptic message after losing place in Indian team 

Team India leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story on Tuesday, September 20, reacting to his exclusion from the Men in Blue's main squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The talented youngster seems upbeat despite being ignored for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the upcoming home T20I series against Australia. He shared an inspirational quote, suggesting that he would try to make a strong comeback.

Bishnoi wrote on his Instagram story:

"The sun will rise, and we will try again."

Bishnoi has been impressive in his recent appearances in international cricket. The crafty spinner was a part of India's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. However, he featured in the playing XI just once during the continental event.

The 22-year-old bowled a tidy spell against Pakistan, conceding just 26 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up a crucial wicket. His exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2022 squad came as a major surprise to many fans.

While he couldn't find a place in the main squad, he will still travel to Australia with Rohit Sharma and Co. Bishnoi has been named as one of the four standby players for the marquee event.

Ravi Bishnoi not a part of India's squad for T20I series against Australia

India and Australia are set to battle it out in a three-match T20I series, starting Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali. However, Ravi Bishnoi won't be seen in action during the rubber as he hasn't been picked for the assignment.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have gone ahead with Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as spin bowling options for the home series against the Aussies.

Ravi Bishnoi has played 10 T20Is in his career so far and has bagged 16 wickets from the same. Furthermore, he has an impressive economy rate of 7.08 to his name.

IND vs AUS 2022 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

