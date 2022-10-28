T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after rain washes out ENG vs AUS and IRE vs AFG at the MCG

Rain once again played a spoilsport in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, October 28. It washed out two crucial Super 12 contests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

Both matches were crucial for the four teams involved as they might have implications for their journey into the tournament.

Ireland were coming into their contest against Afghanistan after a surprising victory against England. It was the first match of the day. After a long wait, match officials called off the game due to persistent rainfall.

The rain did ease a little bit for the second game. However, wet patches on the outfield kept delaying the start of the proceedings in the match between Australia and England.

Just as things looked promising, the showers reappeared once again to signal the end of a disappointing day. As both the games got abandoned without a single ball, all four teams collected one point each in their tallies.

After both matches were abandoned, New Zealand and England remain at the top of the Group 1 table with three points each. Ireland and Australia also have three points with all four teams separated just by their Net Run Rate.

The lack of cricketing action at the MCG throughout the day understandably angered fans across the world. They expressed their frustration at the ICC for their organization at the World Cup by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"It was due to be a massive occasion wasn't it?"- Jos Buttler after rain washed out match against Australia in the T20 World Cup

England captain Jos Buttler expressed disappointment after rain washed out their crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. It was also going to be his 100th T20I match. Both teams were eager to win the contest to strengthen their semi-final chances.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Buttler said:

"It was due to be a massive occasion wasn't it? Full house here but just disappointing. Hopefully (100th cap in Brisbane). Obviously would have been a great game to do it but full focus on our next match now. We've been playing some good cricket for a little while leading into the tournament. "

He added:

"Really disappointing the other night when we had a lot of things in our favor but didn't play to our best. The guys have rested up well and were ready to play, whichever XI we were ready to play tonight. Few days now to clear everything out, a couple of training days in Brisbane and looking forward to the games."

On Saturday (October 29), Sri Lanka will face New Zealand in the World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

