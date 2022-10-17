T20 World Cup 2022: "Undertaker wali feeling di" - Fans erupt as Mohammed Shami defends 11 runs in final over in warm-up match vs Australia 

Team India's veteran bowler Mohammed Shami showed remarkable poise while delivering the critical final over of the team's warm-up match against Australia on Monday, October 17.

Shami, who replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad, was tasked with defending just 11 runs off the final over. Notably, this was also his very first over in the encounter. The seasoned campaigner conceded just four runs, helping the Men in Blue clinch victory.

The Australian side went on to lose four consecutive wickets in the last four deliveries of the run chase. Shami claimed the wickets of Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis, and Kane Richardson in the over, while Ashton Agar was run out.

Indian fans were overjoyed with the pacer's exploits under pressure and took to social media to praise him for the wonderful over. Here are some of the reactions:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Mohammed Shami 20th over - 2,2,W,WR,W,W.(1-0-4-3). Incredible over bowled by Mohammed Shami. Mohammed Shami 20th over - 2,2,W,WR,W,W.(1-0-4-3). Incredible over bowled by Mohammed Shami. https://t.co/ERPCvCOhtm

Sagar @sagarkinaaare Never understood why Shami isn't considered for T20s. Never understood why Shami isn't considered for T20s.

Aman Bajwa 🌹 @DoabeWalaaJatt @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Shami ne to aaj undertaker wali feeling di. Out of nowhere he came and won the match. @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Shami ne to aaj undertaker wali feeling di. Out of nowhere he came and won the match. https://t.co/yzJfz26gU8

Prithvi @Puneite_ Bumrah who Bumrah who

Sasank @sasank_alladi @BCCI Shami was the difference !! Wat an over ...dos Yorkers !!! @BCCI Shami was the difference !! Wat an over ...dos Yorkers !!!🔥🔥🔥🔥

Vinay Joshi @VinayJo43298979 #Shami

Mohammad shami on fire Mohammad shami on fire #ShamiMohammad shami on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Udit @udit_buch Shami was not considered better than Siraj few minutes back, right now he's better than Bumrah and a messiah of our bowling line-up Shami was not considered better than Siraj few minutes back, right now he's better than Bumrah and a messiah of our bowling line-up 👍

Shrikant 🇮🇳 @sdjoshi55 Glad to see great 2 yorkers by Shami in the death over.. This is where the experience really counts. Stunning catch by Kohli and 3 wickets by Shami won this warm up game for India.. Glad to see great 2 yorkers by Shami in the death over.. This is where the experience really counts. Stunning catch by Kohli and 3 wickets by Shami won this warm up game for India..

◉✿ Anamika ✿◉ @AnniieAnamika 🤩

Mujhe toh kuch dikhai nahi di Shami ball phek rahe the ya missileMujhe toh kuch dikhai nahi di Shami ball phek rahe the ya missile 😳🤩Mujhe toh kuch dikhai nahi di 😢😭 https://t.co/BIL9J9K2AF

Shami had missed several important matches earlier this year after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was initially named as one of the standby players in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, with Bumrah ruled out of the showpiece event due to a back injury, the team management roped in the veteran fast bowler in India's main squad.

The 32-year-old lost his place in India's T20I team after the T20 World Cup last year. A number of fans were surprised by selectors' decision to ignore him for the shortest format, given his wonderful performance in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Playing for Gujarat Titans (GT), Shami bagged 20 wickets from 16 games at an impressive economy rate of 8.00, helping the team to the IPL crown in their debut season.

India beat Australia by six runs in T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match

Australia won the toss and elected to field first against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Openers KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) struck fine half-centuries, helping their side post 186/7 on the board.

Richardson claimed four scalps for the Aussies, emerging as their pick of the bowlers.

Skipper Aaron Finch dazzled viewers with his batting during the run chase, managing 76 runs off 54 balls. While Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell got off to decent starts, no other Australian batter was able to make a significant impact.

Apart from Shami's sensational final over, Harshal Patel was also appreciated by many for giving away just five runs and dismissing Finch in the 19th over.

ICC @ICC



They beat Australia by 6 runs during their warm-up fixture in Brisbane



| Scorecard: India win a thriller!They beat Australia by 6 runs during their warm-up fixture in Brisbane #T20WorldCup | Scorecard: bit.ly/3MDN53z India win a thriller! They beat Australia by 6 runs during their warm-up fixture in Brisbane 👏 #T20WorldCup | Scorecard: bit.ly/3MDN53z https://t.co/7A2cO5JpAc

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action on Wednesday, October 19, when they take on New Zealand in their second and final warm-up match.

