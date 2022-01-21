What are the IST timings of the T20 World Cup 2022 matches?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The tournament will kick off with the First Round, which features former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka apart from Scotland and Namibia. Four more qualifiers will join them.

The Super 12 Round will begin with defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22, in a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2021 final. The Trans-Tasman rivals have been placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 round along with England and Afghanistan. They will be joined by the winner of Group A from the First Round and the runner-up from Group B.

India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh have been drawn together in Group 2. They will be joined by two teams who qualify from the First Round.

What time can you watch the T20 World Cup 2022 matches in India?

The First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022 matches, which will be held from October 16 to October 21, will feature double-headers. The first game will be played at 9:30 AM IST (3 PM local time) and the second match at 1:30 PM IST (7 PM local time). The first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong.

The matches in the Super 12 round will be played at different timings due to the varied time zones in Australia. The evening games in Sydney (6 PM local) can be watched in India at 12:30 PM. The evening games in Perth (7 PM local) will be live at 4:30 PM IST. The afternoon games in Hobart and Melbourne (3 PM local) can be watched in India at 9:30 AM while the evening games (7 PM local) at the same venues will be live in India at 1:30 PM.

Here is the complete schedule of Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with IST timings:

T20 World Cup 2022: First Round

Oct 16 -- Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 16 - Q2 vs Q3 - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 17 -- West Indies vs Scotland - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 17 -- Q1 vs Q4 - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 18 -- Namibia vs Q3 - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 18 -- Sri Lanka vs Q2 - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 19 -- Scotland vs Q4 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 19 -- West Indies vs Q1 -1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 20 -- Sri Lanka vs Q3 - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 20 -- Namibia vs Q2 - 1:30 -pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct 21 -- West Indies vs Q4 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 21 -- Scotland vs Q1 - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12 Round

Group 1 fixtures

Oct 22 - Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney

Oct 22 – England vs Afghanistan - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium

Oct 23 – A1 vs B2 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 25 – Australia vs A1 - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium

Oct. 26 – England vs B2 - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne

Oct 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

Oct 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne

Oct 28 – England vs Australia - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

Oct 29 – New Zealand vs A1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

Oct 31 – Australia vs B2 - 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 - 9:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov 4 – New Zealand vs B2 - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 5 – England vs A1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

T20 World Cup 2022: Group 2 fixtures

Oct 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

Oct 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 24 – South Africa vs B1 - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30am - SCG, Sydney

Oct 27 – India vs A2 - 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney

Oct 27 – Pakistan vs B1 - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 - 8:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane

Oct 30 – Pakistan vs A2 - 12:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

Nov 2 – B1 vs A2 - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

Nov 6 – South Africa vs A2 - 5:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 6 – India vs B1 - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

T20 World Cup 2022: Knockout matches

Nov 9 - Semifinal 1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney

Nov 10 - Semifinal 2 - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 13 - Final - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

