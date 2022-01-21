India vs Pakistan clash slated for October 23rd as ICC announces Men's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the complete schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier today, with Australia set to host the marquee event. The T20 World Cup will commence with the group stages on October 16, while the Super 12s round will begin on October 22.

India are slated to kick off their campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. The highly-anticipated clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Rohit Sharma and co. will then meet the runner-up of Group A on October 27.

You can see the entire T20 World Cup 2022 schedule here.

The 'Men in Blue' will then take on South Africa and Bangladesh on October 30 and November 2, respectively. Their final league fixture will be against the winner of Group B on November 6.

MCG to host the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13

A total of 16 teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the shortest format. According to the recently announced fixtures, 45 matches will be played across 7 venues.

The games will be hosted by Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Geelong and Sydney. Sri Lanka and Namibia will feature in the opening contest of Round 1. The Group A match will be played on October 16.

The Super 12s round phase will begin on October 22 with last year's finalists Australia and New Zealand squaring off at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Defending champions Australia are placed in Group 1 along with England, New Zealand, Afghanistan and will be joined by the winner of Group A and the runner-up from Group B from the First round.

The Group 2 of the Super 12s features India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. The winner of Group B and the runner-up from Group A will also be a part of Group 2.

The final of the tournament will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13. The two semi-finals will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 9) and the Adelaide Oval (November 10).

