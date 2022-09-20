T20 World Cup 2022: "You will need somebody with that kind of pace" - Danish Kaneria feels Umran Malik should have been included in India's squad

Danish Kaneria believes that India missed a trick by not giving Umran Malik enough opportunities on their road to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting next month.

Kaneria suggested that instead of picking Avesh Khan for the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, the Indian think tank could have gone with Umran. He mentioned that they should have then taken a call after assessing the tearaway quick's performances at the continental event.

The former cricketer highlighted that the Men in Blue would definitely need someone who can bowl at an express pace on Australian wickets during the global T20 event. He further added that one can't expect Jasprit Bumrah to do that, as he is returning from an injury.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria explained:

"They could have also tried Umran Malik. India will need a bowler who can bowl at a good pace on the Australian tracks. Jasprit Bumrah is returning from an injury and it will take time to regain the rhythm.

"I know he is still very raw. But you will need somebody with that kind of pace. Umran should have been there in place of Avesh at the Asia Cup. This would have given them a clearer idea."

The former leg-spinner emphasized that it will be crucial for both Bumrah and Harshal Patel to get into good form during the T20I series against Australia. Kaneria added:

"There is still a question mark over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. He is set to make his return and it remains to be seen how he fares. Harshal Patel is also returning from an injury. It will be very important for them to get their form and rhythm back quickly."

Both pacers have been on the sidelines for some time due to their respective injuries and will return to action against the Aussies.

India and Australia will battle it out in a three-match T20I series this month. The opening encounter is set to be played on Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali.

"His performances weren't up to the mark" - Danish Kaneria questions Ravichandran Ashwin's selection in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Kaneria stated that India should have picked a wrist spinner like Ravi Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav in their squad for the T20 World Cup Down Under. He emphasized that finger spinners won't succeed much on the hard pitches in Australia.

He also remarked that Ravichandran Ashwin could have been left out of the main squad after an underwhelming outing at the Asia Cup. The former leg spinner said:

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a proven campaigner. But he hasn't had consistent opportunities in T20Is. He got a chance during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, but his performances weren't up to the mark.

"The wickets in Australia will be quite hard and on those surfaces, you'll need a wrist spinner and not a finger spinner."

Bishnoi will travel with the Indian team to Australia for the T20 World Cup. The crafty spinner has been named as one of the four reserve players players for the event.

