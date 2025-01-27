Team India's new batting coach clears the air around senior pacer's fitness ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Team India's new batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has shared a fitness update on senior pacer Mohammed Shami ahead of the third T20I against England in Rajkot on Monday, January 27. Kotak revealed that the speedster was fit and raring to go, but the team management will make the final call regarding his inclusion in the playing XI.

The remarks came following Shami's absence from the first two T20Is of the ongoing five-match series. A three-match ODI series against England and the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy, which starts next month, will follow the T20I rubber. The 34-year-old bowler was picked in the T20I squad to prepare him for the 50-over ICC event amid question marks over ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

Amid this, Sitanshu Kotak said (via News 18):

"Pacer Mohammed Shami is fit. The call on when he will play will be taken by the team management."

Mohammed Shami is making a comeback to international cricket after more than one year. He last played for the Men in Blue at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker but sustained an injury during the event.

The Bengal pacer returned to the competitive cricketer after a 360-day gap. He played in the Ranji Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, and the Vijay Hazare Trophy over the last few months. Surprisingly, he has yet to play a T20I in the ongoing series, raising doubts over his match fitness.

"22-year-old Shami Bhai is bowling again" - Arshdeep Singh on senior India pacer's fitness

Arshdeep Singh, who starred with the ball for India in the first T20I, shared a fitness update on Mohammed Shami after the series opener. Like Sitanshu Kotak, the left-arm seamer shared a similar reaction regarding the senior pacer's fitness. Notably, Arshdeep played with Shami for IPL franchise Punjab Kings from 2019 to 2021.

Arshdeep Singh said (via India Today):

"Just wait for a few more days, and you'll get to see that bowling, and you’ll enjoy it a lot. The way the ball is coming out of his hand makes it look like the 22-year-old Shami Bhai is bowling again."

"Just yesterday, I was talking about the same thing with Shami Bhai because when he was bowling, the way the ball was coming out of his hand was absolutely amazing. With every delivery, you would say, 'Wow, how can such an incredible ball come out of someone's hand like this!'" he added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav-led India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against England. The Men in Blue haven't lost a T20I series since the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

