"That is one trick that bowlers will regularly try against him" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Yashasvi Jaiswal in 3rd India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to be among the runs and be slightly wary against the short ball, an area where he feels the opener will be targeted in the third T20I between India and Ireland.

The final game of the three-match T20I series will be played in Malahide, Dublin, on Wednesday, August 23. Jaiswal aggregated 42 runs in the first two T20Is and was dismissed while playing the pull shot on both occasions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about his expectations from some of the Indian batters in the third T20I. Regarding Jaiswal, he said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal should score runs. Until now, Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown that when he scores runs, he scores so many that he straightaway becomes Player of the Match, or else he gets out early. He likes playing the pull shot but is getting out playing the pull as well. That is one trick that bowlers will regularly try against him."

The former Indian opener wants Tilak Varma to celebrate his Asia Cup selection with runs from his willow. He elaborated:

"Tilak Varma's name has come for the Asia Cup. He had zero in the first innings, one in the second innings, we don't want two in this innings. We need runs in this innings. We should get to see the celebration of his selection for the Asia Cup from his bat."

Varma has been picked in India's Asia Cup squad although he is yet to make his ODI debut. The youngster made an excellent start to his T20I career in the previous series against the West Indies but has failed in both hits against Ireland.

"He will be slightly angry" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has not been picked in India's main Asia Cup squad. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra reckons Sanju Samson would want to prove that he was unfairly ignored for the main Asia Cup squad. He stated:

"Sanju Samson will come at No. 4 and he will be slightly angry now - 'You have kept me in the traveling reserves. See my ODI numbers, I am actually doing very well but you haven't picked me. If you don't pick me, I will demolish the opposition team and a few records'."

Chopra concluded by observing that Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube will want to continue making the most of their chances. He reasoned:

"Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube have done well. This is an extremely important opportunity for them. It would have to be seen when the next one will come and how good it will be, so they will want to grab this one with both hands."

Both Rinku and Dube are part of India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games. The duo will likely get another opportunity to prove their credentials in the multi-sport event before the next Indian T20I squad is selected.

