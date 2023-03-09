"The bowlers will be slightly disappointed" - Ajit Agarkar on Cameron Green taking the game away from India in the 4th IND vs AUS Test

Ajit Agarkar feels the Indian bowlers will be disappointed after Cameron Green's counterattacking approach gave Australia the upper hand in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Steve Smith and Co. ended the first day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 255/4 after opting to bat first on Thursday (March 9). Usman Khawaja (104* off 251) and Cameron Green (49* off 64) were at the crease at the close of play.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Agarkar was asked about his thoughts on Cameron Green's attacking approach, to which he responded:

"He is known for playing aggressively. When the ball was old as well, he tried to take chances against spin once or twice. But here I think the bowlers will be slightly disappointed."

The former Indian pacer was particularly disappointed with Umesh Yadav's indifferent first over with the second new ball, elaborating:

"The batting was very good. He is extremely talented but if you see the first over from Umesh Yadav, there were a few loose deliveries. Maybe he was slightly stiff after standing the entire day in the heat, but Cameron Green didn't waste that chance."

Glenn Mitchell @MitchellGlenn



49no off 64 balls at stumps



Upping the tempo in the last ten overs with the second new ball with some intelligent attacking intent



🏏 #INDvAUS Terrific innings by Cameron Green49no off 64 balls at stumpsUpping the tempo in the last ten overs with the second new ball with some intelligent attacking intent Terrific innings by Cameron Green 49no off 64 balls at stumps Upping the tempo in the last ten overs with the second new ball with some intelligent attacking intent 👏 🏏 #INDvAUS

Umesh looked lethargic in his run-up to the crease with the second new ball. The Vidarbha pacer conceded 12 runs in the first over he bowled and was immediately removed from the attack.

"They probably didn't get the rhythm or couldn't figure out what the pitch was doing" - Ajit Agarkar on Indian seamers' new-ball spell

The Indian seamers were slightly wayward with the new ball. [P/C: BCCI]

Ajit Agarkar was further asked whether India's overall seam bowling was not top-notch, to which he replied:

"I can understand that the ball doesn't help you that much in the end, but if you have to be critical, probably the direction was not that good at the start, considering both of them are such experienced bowlers. They probably didn't get the rhythm or couldn't figure out what the pitch was doing."

However, Agarkar praised Mohammad Shami for picking up two wickets but added that there is more work to be done on the second morning, stating:

"When the conditions are favorable for batting in India, it is not easy for the bowlers, but despite that, Shami picked up two important wickets. They have more work ahead tomorrow, especially since the ball is still new."

BCCI @BCCI



uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17!



Australia 170/4.



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…



#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia As good as it gets! @MdShami11 uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17!Australia 170/4.Follow the match As good as it gets! 🔥🔥@MdShami11 uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17! 👏👏Australia 170/4. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/2hXFYhvslW

While Umesh went wicketless in the 15 overs he bowled on Day 1, Shami registered figures of 2/65 in 17 overs. The latter rattled Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb's stumps for his two dismissals.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Did the Indian bowlers let Australia off the hook with the second new ball? Yes No 0 votes