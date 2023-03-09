"The bowlers will be slightly disappointed" - Ajit Agarkar on Cameron Green taking the game away from India in the 4th IND vs AUS Test

Ajit Agarkar feels the Indian bowlers will be disappointed after Cameron Green's counterattacking approach gave Australia the upper hand in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Steve Smith and Co. ended the first day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 255/4 after opting to bat first on Thursday (March 9). Usman Khawaja (104* off 251) and Cameron Green (49* off 64) were at the crease at the close of play.
During a discussion on Star Sports, Agarkar was asked about his thoughts on Cameron Green's attacking approach, to which he responded:
"He is known for playing aggressively. When the ball was old as well, he tried to take chances against spin once or twice. But here I think the bowlers will be slightly disappointed."
The former Indian pacer was particularly disappointed with Umesh Yadav's indifferent first over with the second new ball, elaborating:
"The batting was very good. He is extremely talented but if you see the first over from Umesh Yadav, there were a few loose deliveries. Maybe he was slightly stiff after standing the entire day in the heat, but Cameron Green didn't waste that chance."
Umesh looked lethargic in his run-up to the crease with the second new ball. The Vidarbha pacer conceded 12 runs in the first over he bowled and was immediately removed from the attack.
"They probably didn't get the rhythm or couldn't figure out what the pitch was doing" - Ajit Agarkar on Indian seamers' new-ball spell
Ajit Agarkar was further asked whether India's overall seam bowling was not top-notch, to which he replied:
"I can understand that the ball doesn't help you that much in the end, but if you have to be critical, probably the direction was not that good at the start, considering both of them are such experienced bowlers. They probably didn't get the rhythm or couldn't figure out what the pitch was doing."
However, Agarkar praised Mohammad Shami for picking up two wickets but added that there is more work to be done on the second morning, stating:
"When the conditions are favorable for batting in India, it is not easy for the bowlers, but despite that, Shami picked up two important wickets. They have more work ahead tomorrow, especially since the ball is still new."
While Umesh went wicketless in the 15 overs he bowled on Day 1, Shami registered figures of 2/65 in 17 overs. The latter rattled Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb's stumps for his two dismissals.
