"The question is where did Avesh go" - Aakash Chopra on Akash Deep replacing Avesh Khan for the last 3 IND vs ENG Tests

Aakash Chopra has questioned the selectors' decision to replace Avesh Khan with Akash Deep in the Indian squad for the final three Tests against England.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, who were part of the playing XI, Avesh was the only seamer in India's squad for the second Test after Mohammed Siraj had been given a break. While Siraj has returned for the final three Tests, the Madhya Pradesh seamer has made way for Akash Deep.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed surprise about Akash Deep replacing Avesh Khan in the Indian squad. He said (6:50):

"Another story is that Akash Deep has come. So the question is where did Avesh go because Avesh Khan was a part of this team. I saw him bowling with full effort in Vizag. Now suddenly he is not part of this Test team. So it is slightly surprising."

While noting that the team management might have been impressed with the Bengal seamer's performances, the former India opener added that Avesh didn't deserve to be dropped.

"It's been heard that the team management has liked Akash Deep a lot because of how he bowled in the nets. He has done well for India A. So very happy for him but Avesh didn't do anything wrong," Chopra stated.

Akash Deep has picked up 103 wickets at an average of 23.18 in 29 first-class games. He picked up 11 wickets in the two unofficial Tests he played for India A against the England Lions.

"It leaves a sour taste in the mouth" - Aakash Chopra on Avesh Khan being dropped

Avesh Khan has picked up 155 wickets at an average of 22.30 in 40 first-class games. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra claimed the selectors made a wrong call by leaving out Avesh Khan without giving him a chance. He said:

"If you drop someone who hasn't done anything wrong, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth because you didn't give him an opportunity. If you drop someone without giving him a chance, that may not be the right thing to do."

The renowned commentator expects Jasprit Bumrah to play the third Test and potentially miss the fourth game depending on the result in Rajkot.

"Jasprit Bumrah is there. I feel he will play the third match for sure. He might miss the fourth in Ranchi and play the fifth in Dharamsala. A lot will depend on the result. If the Rajkot match goes awry, you will want Jasprit Bumrah to play the Ranchi match as well," he elaborated.

Chopra concluded by opining that there can't be a bigger thing than a series victory. He added that the Mumbai Indians seamer can miss the IPL if required.

