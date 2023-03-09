"The standout batter in the series" - Wasim Jaffer on Usman Khawaja's century on Day 1 of 4th IND vs AUS Test

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer reserved high praise for Australia's Usman Khawaja following the latter's outstanding century on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer stated that Khawaja has been the best batter so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also lauded the left-handed batter for his perseverance as the Aussie opener occupied the crease the entire day.

Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten at 104 off 251 deliveries, with the help of 15 boundaries, at stumps on Day 1. The 36-year-old hit his 14th century and his first against India. Speaking about the player's exceptional performance, Wasim Jaffer said:

"Usman Khawaja, since that first Test match, has been the standout batter in the series. He showed his class and played beautifully. He played the whole day for his hundred and you've got to give it to his patience and persistence."

Notably, Khawaja is currently the leading run-getter in the four-match Test series. He has aggregated 257 runs in seven innings, including a hundred and two half-centuries.

"I can't understand is India's desire to come around the wicket the whole time to a left-hander" - Ian Chappell on India's bowling plan for Usman Khawaja

Speaking in the same video, former cricketer Ian Chappell suggested that India erred tactically by bowling around the wickets to Usman Khawaja. The Aussie legend claimed that it wasn't the right approach, especially on such a surface.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Khawaja is very strong on the leg side, which is why it didn't make sense to come around the wicket against him.

"One thing I can't understand is India's desire to come around the wicket the whole time to a left-hander," Chappell elaborated. "It just doesn't make any sense to me. You speak to all the good left-handers that I've spoken to, and they say that right-arm over the wicket is the toughest guy to face. It's okay every now and again for a bit of a change around the wicket.

"Maybe around the wicket works more in England. But in India, ridiculous, particularly to a player like Usman Khawaja, whose great strength is his onside, and we saw that today. Why would you angle the ball into his pads when that's exactly what he wants? Khawaja looked at ease the whole time. India haven't come up with a solution to Khawaja's batting, and it's really starting to hurt them."

Khawaja stitched together an unbeaten 85-run partnership with Cameron Green for the fifth wicket to take his team to a strong position in the match. The visitors finished 255/4 at stumps on Day 1.

