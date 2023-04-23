"The team has let KL Rahul down" - Tom Moody on LSG's embarrassing 7-run loss to GT in IPL 2023 

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody reckons that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul isn't to blame for the side's seven-run loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22.

The veteran coach pointed out that Rahul, along with opening partner Kyle Mayers, provided an ideal start to the run chase for Lucknow. He emphasized that the rest of the batters failed to step up, resulting in them losing the low-scoring encounter.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Moody explained:

"I don't think any blame is on KL Rahul. I think the team has let him down. He and Kyle Mayers, at the top of the order, set the ideal platform to chase the target down.

The 57-year-old further raised questions over Luckow's shuffling of their batting order, pointing out Krunal Pandya's promotion to No. 3, adding:

"Whether Krunal Pandya should have come at No. 3 or not, still his contribution was adequate after that start. The rest of the team, and the way it was structured, as in the strategy around the batting order, was the difference."

Notably, GT posted a sub-par total of 135 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. While the Lucknow openers stitched together an impressive 55-run partnership, followed by a 51-run stand between KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya, the side suffered a defeat, finishing 128/7 in 20 overs.

Rahul was the top performer with the bat for the side. The right-handed batter mustered 68 runs from 61 deliveries.

"Should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand" - KL Rahul on LSG's batting

KL Rahul highlighted Lucknow's impressive bowling performance against Gujarat. He also noted that the side were off to a good start with the bat as well.

Speaking about the way he approached his innings, Rahul stated that he didn't look to bat deep and wanted to play attacking shots. He opined that the batters could have tried to take a few chances during the middle overs.

Here's what he said during a post-match interview:

"I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin.

"But still a long way to go, 8 points off 7 games, we were on the wrong side of the result today.

"We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities, the pressure got to us in the last 3-4 overs, we played well until then. They did bowl well though.

The KL Rahul-led side have won four of their first seven matches in this year's cash-rich league and are placed second in the IPL 2023 points table.

