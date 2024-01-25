"The way they played at the top was quite positive" - Ben Duckett credits Indian batters' approach on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

England opener Ben Duckett credited Team India openers for taking the attack to the visitors on Day 1 of the opening Test in Hyderabad, adding that it took the tourists by surprise. The left-handed batter also heaped praise on captain Ben Stokes for giving England what he feels is an above-par total.

After bowling England out for 246 in 64.3 overs, the hosts came out all guns blazing, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed opener greeted debutant Tom Hartley with a maximum and reached his half-century off only 47 deliveries in the 11th over of the innings. He will resume on 76 on Day 2, with India trailing by 127 runs.

Speaking to TalkSport, Duckett reflected that England could have had India 3-4 down had the close chances gone their way. However, the 29-year-old said that they are satisfied with their score and the positive approach of their batters on the day.

"It's spinning quite a lot on day one. We could have easily had three or four (wickets) there tonight, and it could have been very different. The way they played at the top was quite positive, and that's fair play to them.

"I don't think we necessarily thought they were going to come out and play like that, but Stokesy got us to what we think was an above-par score. It was quite a good day. I thought we were pretty happy there, getting bowled out for what we were. We found it pretty tricky, and I think, to be honest, they played well and really positively tonight."

England openers Ben Duckett and Jack Crawley stitched together a 55-run stand after Stokes had won the toss before losing wickets in clusters. While Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow threaded a 50-run partnership, the captain's contribution of 70 was a standout one as he lifted England to 246.

"He played beautifully" - Ben Duckett praises Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ben Duckett

Duckett also praised Jaiswal and suggested that the tourists need to be on the ball consistently to create chances on Day 2:

"I think he played beautifully. These are home conditions (for India), and you'd expect nothing less of their lads than to play well out here. Even the wicket to get Rohit, they were looking quite set with those two, and, then, that happened.

"Fingers crossed, if moments like that happen tomorrow, we can stick three or four (wickets) on them, and you never know. If we can keep them to around our score, or even a little bit of a lead, I think we're right in the game."

Jack Leach was the sole wicket-taker for England on Day 1, dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma for 24.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App