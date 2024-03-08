"There were a few nerves at the start, and they were evident as well" - Aakash Chopra on Devdutt Padikkal's knock in 5th IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded debutant Devdutt Padikkal for overcoming his nerves and playing a good knock in India's first innings of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

Padikkal scored 65 off 103 as India ended the second day at 473-8. The hosts have a 255-run first-innings lead and will hope to stretch the advantage further on the third day.

On Colors Cineplex, Chopra shared his thoughts on Padikkal's knock:

"He batted well. There were a few nerves at the start, and they were evident as well because the front foot was not moving. He got a few outside edges as well, but that was an interesting phase of the match."

The former India opener noted that the debutant started his innings at a crucial juncture.

"Test cricket puts you in such situations at times. Although you came after a very big partnership, suddenly one more wicket fell, and two England fast bowlers were bowling slightly well, so you had to consolidate there," Chopra explained.

Chopra is happy that the Karnataka batter got off to a good start in his Test career.

"There was no doubt that India were ahead, but you had to play for yourself and take your team to a solid position as well. He is a proper player, plays well and has got a good start, which is a great thing," he added.

Padikkal walked out to bat at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket.

Although Shubman Gill was also dismissed soon thereafter, the left-hander added 97 for the fourth wicket with Sarfaraz Khan (56 off 60) to consolidate India's position.

"He is another guy who can be a future star for Indian cricket" - Owais Shah on Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal struck 10 fours and a six during his innings.

Owais Shah credited India's domestic system for Devdutt Padikkal's performance and predicted a bright future for the youngster.

"A debutant showed once again that India's first-class system is very strong, the way Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and now Devdutt Padikkal have scored runs. He batted with calmness and didn't have any flaws in his technique. He is another guy who can be a future star for Indian cricket," the former England batter said.

Padikkal amassed 2227 runs at an average of 44.54 in 31 first-class games before making his Test debut.

He has been in scintillating form this year, smashing four centuries in six games, including one for India A against the England Lions.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Which debutant has been more impressive in the ongoing series against England? Devdutt Padikkal Sarfaraz Khan 0 votes View Discussion