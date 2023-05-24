"They got the pitch they wanted" - Michael Vaughan on CSK's 15-run win over GT in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023

Michael Vaughan recently stated that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were given the kind of pitch that suited their game for Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 23.

Vaughan mentioned that once it was announced that Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Chennai, he knew that wickets will be prepared to suit CSK's playing style. Vaughan pointed out how Shubman Gill, who has been in tremendous form lately, also could not bat freely at the Chepauk.

Here's what the cricketer-turned-commentator said during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

"Shubman Gill is in fine form. 42 off 38, that's not the Shubman Gill of the previous two games. You see a player who is in form, right at the top of his game, and he is struggling.

"When we found that Chennai had the Eliminators (Qualifier 1 and Eliminator), we kind of knew what was going to happen. We knew that MS Dhoni would be playing a game, and guess what, they got the pitch they wanted. That is the perfect wicket for Chennai."

CSK posted 172 runs on the board after being asked to bat first in the crucial encounter. The Chennai bowlers did an exceptional job in the second half, bundling out the defending champions for 157 to win the match by 15 runs to enter their 10th IPL final.

"I'm sure they have had some input" - Michael Vaughan on CSK making most of the home conditions

Michael Vaughan also claimed that the Chennai-based franchise would have spoken to the groundsmen at the venue, telling them the kind of pitch they wanted for Qualifier 1.

He suggested that MS Dhoni and Co. were confident that Gujarat would opt to field first, given their impressive chasing record. Vaughan elaborated:

"Chennai know the wicket they wanted, and I'm sure they have had some input. I know it's a Qualifier and it's supposed to be impartial, but of course, you are going to get the pitch that you want. They know that Gujarat would want to chase, that's what they do."

The four-time champions are just one step away from clinching the championship title. The IPL 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

