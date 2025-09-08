"They’re so funny” - Rashid Khan names two Indian stars for the best social media ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan named two Indian cricketers whose social media posts he enjoys the most ahead of 2025 Asia Cup. During a casual chat with ESPNCricinfo, the spinner revealed that he enjoyed the videos uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal the most.

Both Chahal and Dhawan regularly share some hilarious reels on their social media accounts. Chahal is particularly active during IPL tournaments and posts funny videos with his teammates. Dhawan, on the other hand, has been sharing a handful of reels, of late with his Ireland-born girlfriend Sophie Shine, who has been learning Hindi.

Speaking in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo, Rashid gave the following answer when asked which cricketers' social media posts he enjoys the most:

"I quite like Yuzi’s [Yuzvendra Chahal] videos, sometimes. They’re so funny. Shikhar Paaji [Dhawan] is always bringing that fun into social media. So yeah, these two."

When asked who according to him has been the best cricketer of the last 25 years, the leg-spinner named Indian legend Virat Kohli. He credited the iconic batter for transforming the game with his hunger for success and for implementing strict fitness regime. He added:

"Virat [Kohli] is someone who has totally changed the whole game. Not only scoring so many runs but mentally how strong you should be and fitness-wise, I think Virat is right at the top."

Although Kohli has retired from T20I and Test cricket, he won India numerous matches in those two formats with his skilset. The 36-year-old, who is the third-highest run-getter in T20Is, remains active in ODI cricket and will likely push his case to feature in the 2027 World Cup.

"2017 IPL was a big turning point of my career" - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked about the turning point of his career, 26-year-old Rashid Khan said featuring in IPL gave him the belief and confidence to perform on big stages. He said:

"Playing in the IPL. At such an early stage, I played in the IPL and that has given me so much positive energy and confidence and belief to deliver that big a stage. I think all the belief and everything started from there. So, the 2017 IPL was a big turning point of my career."

In 136 IPL matches since the 2017 edition, Rashid has picked up 158 wickets at 23.83. The Afghan star was part of the Gujarat Titans squad that lifted the IPL trophy in 2022.

