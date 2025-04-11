"This is atrocious"- Tamil actor lashes out at MS Dhoni for batting at number 9, calls CSK matches a circus

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal lashed out at Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni for batting at number nine against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Vishal felt that the CSK team's matches have become a circus in the IPL 2025.

Dhoni returned to captaincy for CSK's match against KKR on April 11. However, the team ended up losing by eight wickets. Captain Dhoni came out to bat at number nine after Ravichandran Ashwin and Impact Player Deepak Hooda.

Vishnu Vishal was not happy with Dhoni's batting position. Taking to X, the Tamil actor wrote:

"I refrained n refrained n refrained being a cricketer myself...I didn wanna come to conclusions too soon...But this is atrocious...Why come so lower down the order. Is any sport played not to win? Its just like visitn a circus now. NO INDIVIDUAL IS BIGGER THAN THE SPORT."

MS Dhoni is 43 years old, and the team management has mentioned multiple times that his knees are not the same as they were. Hence, he delays his arrival to bat. CSK needed a player like him in the middle when they were down to 65/4 after 11 overs on Friday. However, the captain sent Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and an extra Impact Player, Deepak Hooda, ahead of him.

"It's about figuring out how to play the difficult deliveries"- MS Dhoni reflects on CSK's defeat

CSK managed only 103 runs in their 20 overs against KKR. In response, KKR reached 107/2 in just 10.1 overs on the same pitch. Sharing his thoughts on the team's loss, CSK captain MS Dhoni told the broadcasters:

"It's about figuring out how to play the difficult deliveries. Just not enough runs on the board."

The CSK captain further mentioned that his team will have to work on its basics to perform better. CSK will play their next match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 15.

