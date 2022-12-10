Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria praised Ishan Kishan for scoring the fastest double-century in ODIs against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday (December 10). He said the left-hander showed why five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for Rs 15.25 crore ahead of the 2022 season.

For the uninitiated, Kishan smashed 210 runs off 131 balls after being benched for the first two games against Bangladesh. The opener put on a show with 24 boundaries and 10 sixes and during his blistering knock, leaving the hosts in tatters.

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc #INDvsBAN #ishankishan Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands - @ishankishan51 Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands - @ishankishan51 #INDvsBAN #ishankishan https://t.co/5ZtQbKk8qN

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“1:00 – It was fabulous, tremendous, phenomenal innings. This is the reason why Mumbai Indians picked him for such a big price. His quality and class were on display today.”

He feels that Kishan is unlikely to be benched in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, scheduled to be played in January- February.

“1:42 – Ishan Kishan has indicated to selectors and management that he won’t sit on the bench.”

“He’s a player who can also score 200” – Danish Kaneria feels Sanju Samson can replicate Ishan Kishan like success

Kaneria believes that another wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson also possesses the talent to score a double century in ODIs, but they must give the player enough chances for that to happen.

It is already known that Samson was overlooked for the ODI series against Bangladesh. The right-hander was also benched in the last two ODIs in New Zealand.

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola 🏻 This Is The Kind Of Innings Sanju Samson Need This Is The Kind Of Innings Sanju Samson Need ✌🏻

Kaneria said:

“10:00 – There is one more wicketkeeper batter who we want to see play consistently - Sanju Samson. He’s a player who can also score 200. He’s the temperament and skills. If you give opportunities to players, then only they will score runs.”

Here’s how Indian wicketkeepers performed in ODIs this year:

Ishan Kishan- 417 runs in eight games @59.57 (Double century, two fifties)

Sanju Samson- 284 runs in 10 games @71.00 (Two half-centuries)

Rishabh Pant – 336 runs in 12 games @37.33 (One century, two fifties)

KL Rahul, though, played the role of a wicketkeeper in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes