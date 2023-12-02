"This series will be remembered for Rinku" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rinku Singh's knock in 4th IND vs AUS T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rinku Singh for delivering the goods in all his assigned roles in the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia.

Rinku scored 46 off 29 as the Men in Blue set a 175-run target for the Aussies in the fourth T20I in Raipur on Friday. The hosts then restricted Matthew Wade and company to 154-7 to seal the five-match series 3-1 ahead of the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Reflecting on India's batting, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rinku for playing as per the demands of the situation (2:30):

"This series will be remembered for Rinku. He was given different roles in different positions, and he fulfilled them. He was very good. You can get him to bat anywhere. Here he got to bat in the ninth over. The six he hit with a reverse sweep was an exceptional hit."

Chopra opined that the on-field umpire shouldn't have given Rinku out leg-before-wicket, considering that the ball was barely clipping the leg stump. The former India opener also praised Jitesh Sharma for making the most of his opportunity:

"He played till the end, got out in the 20th over. I feel he wasn't out. The umpire shouldn't have given it. Benefit of doubt goes to the batter, not to the umpire.

"Jitesh played well. It was an important match for him because he doesn't get too many opportunities. He played good shots straight down the ground."

Rinku and Jitesh added 56 runs for the fifth wicket in just 5.2 overs. While the left-handed Rinku struck four fours and two sixes during his 46-run effort, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 19-ball 35 with a four and three maximums.

"I have seen him getting out quite a few times" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal against the short ball

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 37 off 28. (P/C: AP)

While appreciating Yashasvi Jaiswal for giving India a solid start, Aakash Chopra observed that he has fallen prey to the short ball quite often (2:00):

"Yashasvi played very well till the time he was there. But he got out to a short ball. Short ball in white-ball cricket - is that a problem? I am not saying it is, but I have seen him getting out quite a few times."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Shreyas Iyer didn't have the best day as a fielder and with the bat:

"Shreyas Iyer didn't look himself. The ball was not going into his hands in the field, wasn't able to pick and throw the ball. In batting also, three doubles had come, and then an attempt to play a big shot. From 50 for no loss to 63/3 - wickets fell quickly."

Shreyas scored a seven-ball eight and played a Tanveer Sangha delivery straight down Chris Green's throat at long-on.

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for one soon thereafter as India were reduced to 63-3 before Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 28) bailed them out of a spot of bother.

