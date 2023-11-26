"Tiger ka hukum will continue" - fans erupt as MS Dhoni confirmed to play for CSK in IPL 2024

After months of speculation, it can now be confirmed that MS Dhoni will don the yellow of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again in IPL 2024.

The reigning champions have released eight players, including four overseas players and as many Indians. On the back of leading CSK to their fifth IPL crown earlier this year, Dhoni cited that he would try and return for another season as a gift to the fans for the love they've showered on him.

A dodgy knee throughout that season meant that he had to go under the knife right after the tournament ended though. He has since not played any sort of competitive cricket, as has been the case since his international retirement.

With Dhoni set to return in IPL 2024, fans of CSK were obviously excited and they erupted with joy on social media at the thought of watching their 'Thala' in action again.

Here's how they reacted:

CSK release Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson ahead of IPL 2024

The retention deadline for the ten franchises ahead of IPL 2024 was set for Sunday, November 26. CSK, who won the trophy earlier this year on the back of a thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final in Ahmedabad, have released eight players from their pre-existing roster.

Having announced that Ben Stokes won't turn out next year a few days ago, he has officially been released, freeing up a good chunk of funds for them to spend. All-rounders Dwaine Pretorius and Kyle Jamieson have been released too, as has the retired Ambati Rayudu.

Left-arm seamer Akash Singh and fast-bowling all-rounder Sisanda Magala will also not turn out for CSK in IPL 2024. Dhoni and company had signed up the duo as replacement players for Mukesh Choudhary and Jamieson, respectively. Odisha's Subhranshu Senapati and Andhra's Bhagath Varma have also been released into the auction pool.

The Super Kings now have a total of ₹32.1 crore to spend at the player auction which will be held in Dubai on December 19.

