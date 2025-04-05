"Timing, temperament, and touch all on display" - Fans erupt as KL Rahul hits 77 off 51 balls in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash

KL Rahul starred with the ball for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 77 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 150.98 with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. He kept the scorecard ticking as wickets continued to tumble on the other end. This was his 38th fifty in the IPL.

It's worth mentioning that the right-handed batter loves playing at Chepauk, having amassed 227 runs in seven innings, including three half-centuries.

Rahul had previously smashed 15 runs off five balls on his DC debut as his team beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

Fans on X lauded KL Rahul for his heroics with the bat against CSK in the IPL 2025 clash. One user wrote:

"Pure elegance from KL Rahul against CSK tonight! A classy knock of 77 runs in 51 balls at Chepauk—timing, temperament, and touch all on display!"

Another user wrote:

"77 runs from just 51 balls, he is here to rule the IPL 2025, this is just a start for the new Chapter, What a knock with Faf not playing."

A third user added:

"Well played KL Rahul."

Here are a few more reactions:

KL Rahul’s 77-run knock helps DC set a 184-run target against CSK in IPL 2025

A clinical batting display from KL Rahul helped DC post 183/6 against CSK in IPL 2025. Apart from Rahul, Abishek Porel, skipper Axar Patel, and Sameer Rizvi chipped in with 33 (20), 21 (14), and 20 (15), respectively. Tristan Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 24 off 12 deliveries, comprising one six and two boundaries.

Khaleel Ahmed starred with the ball for the Super Kings, finishing with figures of 2/25, while Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana bagged one wicket apiece.

DC are searching for a hat-trick of wins following their back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SRH. Meanwhile, CSK will look to return to winning ways after losing to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs in their last match. The Capitals beat CSK by 20 runs when the two teams previously met in 2024.

Follow the CSK vs DC 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over two years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More