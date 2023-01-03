Top 10 funny memes as India reach 162/5 in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

Team India managed to post a respectable total of 162/5 in the first T20I of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). It is the Men in Blue's first match of the new year.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts got off to a blazing start courtesy of some fireworks from opener Ishan Kishan (37). Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana put the brakes on the Indian team's surge by dismissing Shubman Gill (7) in the third over to give Sri Lanka their first breakthrough.

The Lankan bowlers then put a tight leash on the scoring rate and restricted the batters from scoring freely. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson tried to hit their way out of it and perished in the process, leaving India with 46/3 on the scoreboard.

Ishan Kishan slowed down considerably after a brisk start as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He eventually departed in the 11th over while attempting to up the ante.

Hardik Pandya (29) tried to rebuild the innings but fell midway before accomplishing the task. Deepak Hooda 41*(23) and Axar Patel 31*(20) joined forces when India were reeling under pressure at 94/5 and steered them towards a decent first innings total. The duo played aggressively and put on a match-defining 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket to rescue their side from a tricky situation.

Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Teekshana picked up one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka.

Fans react after Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel powered India to a respectable total in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Fans enjoyed action between the two sides in the first innings of the contest in Mumbai. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

After 15 overs, Sri Lanka reached 110/6 with Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne at the crease.

