"Tum cricket match ka schedule banate ho ya swimming match ke liye"- Top 10 funny memes as rain washes out India vs England World Cup warm-up match

Team India's first warm-up match ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup against the defending champions England got washed out on Saturday (September 30).

Both sides were set to commence their preparations for the mega tournament with this contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. However, rain played a spoilsport and forced the match officials to call off the game without a single ball being bowled.

The toss did happen in the afternoon as Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. Wanting to keep his bowlers away from slugging out under the afternoon sun was the primary reason behind Rohit's decision as the team management intended to keep them fresh ahead of the World Cup.

India will next face Netherlands in their second warm-up match on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. England will square off against Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 2.

Fans were disappointed to witness rain intervening yet again during an India match. They expressed their frustrations in a unique way by sharing hilarious memes on the matter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

Do you think India can go on and win the World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.