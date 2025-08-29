"Used to sleep on the bus"- Suresh Raina's hilarious revelation about Champions Trophy winner ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India batter Suresh Raina has revealed that pacer Mohammed Shami used to sleep on the team bus. The 38-year-old named the fast bowler during a rapid-fire segment on a podcast that was released on Friday, August 29. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner said that Shami was someone who would go to sleep as soon as he entered the bus.

Shami made his return to competitive red-ball cricket in the 2025 Duleep Trophy, where he took 1/100 in 23 overs for East Zone in the first innings. Raina said on the "Unplugged Shubhankar" podcast:

"(One who sleeps on bus) – Mohamed Shami used to sleep on the bus." [49:45]

Raina said that he would choose former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni to bat for his life. He added that the 44-year-old had a great measure of the situation and always offered a unique perspective.

"(Player to battle for my life) – MS Dhoni. Always control the situation. To read him and the runs we scored, he used to give a different advice. Always there to win for the game," Raina said. [50:05]

He also revealed that former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was the most competitive player he had played with. Raina and Watson played together for CSK between 2018 and 2020, winning the league in their first season as teammates. Raina said:

"(Most competitive player) – Shane Watson. Very very nice human being but he was very competitive." [49:30]

Suresh Raina names Ishan Kishan as his choice for the most underrated player

Suresh Raina named fellow southpaw Ishan Kishan as the most underrated player. He feels that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-hander could play a lot of strong shots and has done well in his career so far.

"(Most underrated batsman) – Ishan Kishan. He is very very strong player. He’s done really well. When he does well, he has powerful shots," Suresh Raina said. [52:35]

Ishan Kishan made a hundred on his SRH debut in IPL 2025. He had scored an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls that propelled the 2016 champions to 286/6 in 20 overs.

