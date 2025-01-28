Varun Chakravarthy strikes off consecutive balls to dismiss Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy struck off consecutive deliveries, dismissing England's Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith in the third T20I on Tuesday, January 28, in Rajkot. Chakravarthy was on a hat-trick but was unable to make it three wickets in as many deliveries.

Chakravarthy came into the attack in the last over of the powerplay and conceded only a run off his first six deliveries. Soon after, he dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler caught behind, thanks to some great glove work from Sanju Samson and a very smart call for a referral.

Chakravarthy came back into the attack in the 14th over, where Livingstone rotated the strike and gave it to young Jamie Smith. The wicketkeeper-batter thumped one into the stands for a maximum but on the very next delivery, he picked out Dhruv Jurel at deep midwicket, who held onto the catch comfortably.

Trending

Smith was dismissed for six off four balls, with Jamie Overton replacing him. The Chennai Super King acquisition had a very short stay in the middle, with the ball beating his bat and clattering his leg stump. The 30-year-old was undone on the very first delivery and had to take the walk back to the pavilion.

Take a look at the twin dismissals in the over:

Following the wicket of Overton, Brydon Carse walked out to the middle and managed to negotiate the hat-trick delivery nicely. Chakravarthy ended up conceding eight runs and picked up two wickets in that over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled his way through to a five-wicket haul in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Varun Chakravarthy came back into the attack to bowl the 16th over of the game. The mystery spinner picked up two more wickets to complete his five-wicket haul, with his figures reading 5/24 in four overs.

England eventually managed 171/9 with Liam Livingstone (43 off 24) scoring some useful runs at the death. The visitors, who lost the previous two matches, will have to win this game to keep the five-match series alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news