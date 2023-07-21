"Very good food, even better service than what I thought" - Dinesh Karthik talks about visiting Japanese restaurant with Kumar Sangakkara

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been enjoying his time in England while working as a commentator in Ashes 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter recently narrated his experience of visiting a Japanese restaurant in Manchester along with Kumar Sangakkara, who is also a member of the commentary panel.

Sangakkara and Karthik had a great time at the restaurant. Karthik mentioned that the food was tasty, while the service was even better than he had expected. Besides, Karthik also said that Sangakkara shared his knowledge on many topics, ensuring that he did not get bored at all.

When Michael Atherton asked Dinesh Karthik about his experience of trying some new food in Manchester, Karthik said on Sky Cricket:

"Yesterday was a day with Mr. Kumar Sangakkara. Took to a lovely Japanese restaurant. Very good food, even better service than what I thought. Great company as well. Sangakkara is a man with global knowledge, way too much knowledge for a lot of topics."

Dinesh Karthik praised the restaurant on Twitter also

Michael Shaw, the chef-patron at the MUSU Mcr restaurant of Manchester, shared a picture with Karthik and Kumar Sangakkara on Twitter after the two wicketkeeper-batters visited his restaurant.

"Cricketing royalty @musumcr great to meet @KumarSanga2 and @DineshKarthik," Shaw wrote on Twitter.

Karthik saw the picture on Twitter and decided to give a reply to Shaw. Quoting the tweet, Karthik wrote on the micro-blogging platform:

"Our absolute pleasure being there mate. Great food and even better service. Loved it."

Karthik has been quite active on social media during his commentary stint in Ashes 2023. Earlier today (July 21), he followed the trend of the Barbie vs. Oppenheimer movies on Twitter and shared two photos of him differently dressed up, based on the theme of the two movies.

Dinesh Karthik also gave a hilarious explanation about his comments on Joe Root's batting yesterday. He wrote on Twitter that Root would have observed Lagaan movie's Guran character's batting style for his reverse scoops.