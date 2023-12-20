"Was expecting to be picked up" - Phil Salt 'confused' by snub in IPL 2024 auction

England keeper-batter Phil Salt acknowledged getting confused over his snub in the IPL 2024 auction held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday. The right-handed batter said he thoroughly expected to be picked up after delivering a promising performance for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

The Englishman, released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2024 edition, had set his base price at INR 1 crore but failed to get a bid. The 27-year-old played his first IPL season earlier this year and did well, mustering 217 runs in nine matches, striking at 163.91 alongside two half-centuries.

Speaking after the fourth T20I against the West Indies, the Sussex cricketer stated:

"It was a confusing morning. I was expecting to be picked up, having gone there last year and done well, and the year that I’ve had."

Salt's recent international performances have arguably made the cricketing fraternity take notice. He mustered a match-winning hundred against the West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series, followed by smashing another in the fourth to lead England to 267-3.

West Indies' brisk hitting not enough as Phil Salt's hundred helps England level series

Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the right-hander hammered a 57-ball 119 in the must-win fourth T20I at the Brian Lara International Cricket Stadium. The 27-year-old reached the mark in the 15th over of the innings with a single off Gudakesh Motie. Visiting captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone also hammered half-centuries, sharing strong partnerships with the centurion.

Moeen Ali took a wicket off the very first ball of the innings, getting rid of Brandon King, but leaked 20 off the only over he bowled. Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell played some big shots, but the target proved to be too steep as they got bowled out for 192 in 15.3 overs.

The fifth and final T20I will take place on December 22.

