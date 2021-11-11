T20 World Cup: "Haa, hum to yaha bass Burj Khalifa dekhne aaye hai" - Wasim Jaffer's witty reply to Kevin Pietersen

Wasim Jaffer's wit and sense of humor has been well-documented on his official Twitter handle. The former Indian batter was at his humorous best again, this time in response to a tweet by Kevin Pietersen.

Jaffer's latest tweet comes on the back of New Zealand beating England in the second semi-final and making it to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

But on November 2, Kevin Pietersen put out a tweet stating that England should be handed the trophy already. The former England batter believed only Pakistan and Afghanistan were capable of beating the Eoin Morgan-led team, but that too on a used pitch in Sharjah.

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it’s a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah.

Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW!

🏆🏆 Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it’s a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah. Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW! 🏆🏆

Following England's elimination from the T20 World Cup, Wasim Jaffer has come up with an epic response. Jaffer posted a picture of a smiling Kane Williamson with the caption:

"Haa, hum to yaha bass Burj Khalifa dekhne aaye hai." ("Yeah, because we have just come to see the Burj Khalifa")

Take a look at Wasim Jaffer's witty tweet below:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #EngvNZ #T20WorldCup twitter.com/KP24/status/14… Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it’s a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah.

Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW!

🏆🏆 Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it’s a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah. Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW! 🏆🏆 #EngvNZ #T20WorldCup twitter.com/KP24/status/14… https://t.co/qn5jWJZnGO

New Zealand reach the T20 World Cup final for the first time

Daryl Mitchell exults in jubilation after taking New Zealand to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in the first semi-final to make their maiden final appearance at the T20 World Cup.

Put in to bat first, England put up 166/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 37-ball 51 from Moeen Ali and a 30-ball 41 by Dawid Malan. In reply, New Zealand's chase got off to a shaky start with Chris Woakes getting the better of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson upfront.

But Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway led the resurrection with a 82-run partnership. This was before James Neesham came out all guns blazing and played a valuable knock of 27 off just 10 deliveries, including three sixes. Mitchell carried on to make an unbeaten 72 off 47 deliveries before sealing the game in style with a boundary.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand now await the winner of the second semi-final clash between Pakistan and Australia. The final will be held on Sunday, November 14.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday? Australia Pakistan 13 votes so far