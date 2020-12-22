“Wasn't aware of local timings,” says Suresh Raina after being arrested for breaking COVID-19 protocols

Suresh Raina has said in a statement that he wasn't aware of local protocols and timings when he was arrested for breaking COVID-19 protocols at Mumbai's Dragonfly club in the early hours of Tuesday. The former India batsman, who was soon released on bail, has said that he regrets the incident.

Raina said in a statement that he was in Mumbai for a shoot and was invited for a 'quick dinner'. The statement reads:

"Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well."

Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa among celebrities arrested by police

A total of 34 people were arrested by the police in the raid, including singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan. The raid was made after the Dragonfly club was kept open beyond the allowed time.

Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of Mumbai Police said: “It is a violation of government instructions because the government has asked them [people] not to party beyond certain time, so they have violated that rule.”

On Monday, the Maharashtra government declared a night curfew to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the states. The restrictions in Mumbai have been imposed ahead of the New Year, and will stay in place until at least January 5.

Suresh Raina played 226 ODIs, 18 Tests and 78 T20Is for India before announcing his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.