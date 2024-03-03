[Watch] Akash Ambani teaches dandiya to MS Dhoni during pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni received some dandiya lessons from Akash Ambani during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He is among the several high-profile guests in attendance for the grand events at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar.

Dhoni was last seen on the field during IPL 2023 last year when he lifted the trophy with his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 42-year-old will return to action later this month and lead CSK in IPL 2024. He has already started preparations for it in the past few months with practice sessions in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni took a small break from it to attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. A fan shared a video on X to give everyone a glimpse of Dhoni from the event. In it, Akash Ambani can be seen teaching dandiya to the CSK captain.

You can watch the duo doing dandiya in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"MS Dhoni is so humble and down to earth" - Faiz Fazal

Former cricketer Faiz Fazal recently reminisced about the time spent with MS Dhoni and the Indian team during the Zimbabwe tour in 2016.

He played his only international game during the tour, the third ODI. Speaking to CricketNext, Fazal narrated a small anecdote to explain fans about Dhoni's humility, saying:

"MS Dhoni is so humble and down to earth and he doesn’t make you feel that he is 'MS DHONI'. I will share an experience with you. We were returning from Harare and sitting in the lounge. MS came in and all of us offered him our seat. He just said, 'Nahi nahi tum log betho (you have a seat)' and he sat on the floor. He is a legend and he makes you very comfortable."

He continued:

"The cherry on the cake was that I got the cap from Dhoni. Moreover, we won that match and I struck an unbeaten 55. I was happy that I made some contribution for the team. I think everything is written in your destiny. In a population of 1.5 billion people, if you get a chance to represent the country, that’s just amazing."

Faiz Fazal scored an unbeaten half-century in the match and put on an unbeaten 126-run opening partnership to help India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets. Unfortunately, Fazal did not play another game for India after that.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App