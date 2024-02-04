[Watch] Ben Stokes takes a brilliant running catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in 2nd IND vs ENG Test 

England skipper Ben Stokes led from the front to take a stunning catch which resulted in the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer on Day 3 of the second Test against India on Sunday, February 4, in Visakhapatnam.

The hosts were looking in fine touch and seemed destined to end the first session on a good note after a shaky start, which saw the early dismissal of both opening batters. However, Iyer perished while trying to take on Tom Hartley in the 28th over of the innings.

The right-handed batter stepped down the track in a bid to clear the field, but could only connect with the toe end of the bat. The mishit stroke brought Ben Stokes, stationed at mid-off, into play, but it took a special effort to execute it to perfection.

Stokes initially lost sight of the ball and had to make a late adjustment and turn around towards the long-off boundary. Coming on the back of major knee surgery, the England skipper did well to make it into position in time while not losing sight of the ball to complete the catch.

Shreyas Iyer, coming into the second Test under a great deal of scrutiny, was in desperate need of a big score after scoring just 27 runs in the first innings. He could not make the most of his start once again, as he had to walk back after scoring 29 runs off 52 deliveries, which included a couple of boundaries as well.

Ben Stokes inflicted an athletic run-out in the first Test as well

Ben Stokes' athletic prowess is well documented, and his fielding ability helped England in a huge way in the final innings of the series opener in Hyderabad. A brilliant piece of fielding saw the player execute a direct hit with an unorthodox throw after stopping the ball with a well-timed dive, to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja at a crucial juncture in the contest.

Iyer's wicket, meanwhile, came at a great time for England, who were on the ropes after a budding Indian partnership for the third wicket. India's hopes of going into the Lunch break on a relaxed note have been quashed as England struck again to remove debutant Rajat Patidar, courtesy of Rehan Ahmed. The hosts are currently placed at 130-4 after 35 overs, with a lead of 273 runs.

How many runs will Team India end up with in their second innings? Let us know what you think.

