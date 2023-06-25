[Watch] CSK captain MS Dhoni brightens up an air hostess’ day

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is well-known for his unmatched aura both on and off the field. The 41-year-old recently brightened up an air hostess’ day while traveling on a flight. While she provided him with the entire tray of chocolates as a token of appreciation, the former Indian captain looked content with just one packet.

It came as a surprise that Dhoni was happy with a single packet, despite having an eight-year-old daughter, Ziva, who loves chocolates, giving his fans parenting goals.

Watch the adorable video on Instagram below:

The legendary Indian captain was recently seen playing with Ziva and his pets in his house in Ranchi.

The father-daughter duo was also snapped with their horse at their farmhouse.

On the professional front, MS Dhoni recently underwent successful surgery in Mumbai to treat his knee injury sustained during IPL 2023. He is currently on his path to rehabilitation.

“Till the final, he never complained” – CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on MS Dhoni’s injury during IPL 2023

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently lauded captain MS Dhoni for his fighting spirit as the latter played the entire IPL 2023 season with a knee injury. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would've seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, 'Okay, I'll have a surgery'. He's finished his surgery, he's quite happy, he's recovering.”

He continued:

"Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over, he'll fly to Mumbai, have surgery, and go back to Ranchi for rehab.”

MS Dhoni hinted after the IPL 2023 final that he will try to play in IPL 2024 following CSK’s fifth IPL trophy win. He said:

"If you circumstantially if you see it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season."

He continued:

"The body has to hold up. But with the amount of love, I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they have shown their love and emotion, it is something I need to do for them.”

It's worth noting that Dhoni scored 104 runs in 12 games in IPL 2023 at a stunning strike rate of 182. The right-handed batter, however, departed for a golden duck in the final. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics helped the Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a last-over thriller.

Poll : 0 votes