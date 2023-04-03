[WATCH] Dog delays start of IPL 2023 game between CSK vs LSG at Chepauk

A stray dog delayed the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a few minutes at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 2.

With the game all set to begin, the canine entered the ground out of nowhere and disrupted the start of play. The ground staff tried to take the dog off the ground but to no avail.

They chased the dog from one end to the other for a few minutes before it made its way out as play resumed at the Chepauk.

Watch the clip here:

Speaking of the game, CSK got off to a flying start after being asked to bat first by LSG skipper KL Rahul. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad found boundaries at ease to get the team off to a great start.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 35/0 after 3.4 overs. Rahul has already used three different bowlers in search of the first breakthrough.

The Super Giants made one change to their team that beat the Delhi Capitals (DC), replacing Jaydev Unadkat with young pacer Yash Thakur.

CSK, on the other hand, went with the same squad that lost their IPL 2023 opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

CSK vs LSG Playing 11s

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, and Avesh Khan.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both teams:

Lucknow Super Giants subs: Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings subs: Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane.

