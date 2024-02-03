[Watch] James Anderson agitated by Ravichandran Ashwin's behavior at non-striker's end on Day 2 of second Test

James Anderson got miffed by Ravichandran Ashwin's behavior at the non-striker's end on Day 2 of the second Test at Vizag.

As Anderson ran in to bowl his first over of the day, the wily Indian all-rounder stretched his hands. The England pacer seemed distracted by Ashwin's actions and aborted the delivery after reaching the popping crease.

At the end of the over, an unhappy Anderson also complained to the umpire about Ashwin standing too close to the stumps.

Here is a video of the incident:

Despite the altercation, Anderson had the final laugh as he dismissed Ashwin caught behind with a peach for 20. The dismissal came after the Indian off-spinner had clipped Anderson for a boundary on the leg side.

The 41-year-old bowled a sensational spell on an unfriendly track and finished with figures of 3/47 in 25 overs. Apart from Ashwin, Anderson also dismissed double-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-drop batter Shubman Gill.

Anderson became the oldest pacer (41 years and 187 days) to feature in a Test in India, overtaking Lala Amarnath's mark (41 years and 92 days). He is also the all-time leading wicket-taker against India in Tests, with 142 scalps in 36 outings.

India and England involved in an evenly-contested battle

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Following a thrilling opening Test that saw England pull off a stunning 28-run win, the two teams have gone toe-to-toe thus far in the second encounter at Vizag.

After winning a crucial toss, the hosts were led by a brilliant double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal in their first essay with the bat. However, a lack of significant contributions from others meant India finished with a seemingly below-par 396 on an excellent batting track.

Anderson was ably supported by Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed, with the duo also picking up three wickets each.

In reply, England were off to their customary fast start, racing to 50 in only the ninth over. However, returning to the Test arena in over a year, left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck by removing Ben Duckett.

Meanwhile, Duckett's opening partner Zak Crawley raced to a stylish half-century off only 52 deliveries to propel the visitors past three figures.

Ollie Pope, the star of the opening Test, joined him and was handed a reprieve off his very first delivery by wicket-keeper KS Bharat. The well-set duo have led the English to an excellent position at 110/1 in 22 overs.

