[Watch] "Keh kar gaya tha pheli bol par six marunga" - Sameer Rizvi's family member discloses CSK batter's  promise before IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Sameer Rizvi played an explosive cameo in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing his first ball in IPL, Rizvi hit a stunning six against ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The 20-year-old hit another six on the final ball of the over, clearing the long-off fence with ease.

Sameer Rizvi's brother, Sabool, shared a video on his Instagram account in which the Rizvi family was seen celebrating the batter's maiden six in the IPL. In the video, one of his family members can also be heard saying that the right-hander had promised that he would hit a six off the first ball.

"Keh kar gaya tha pheli bol par six marunga" one of Rizvi's family members was heard saying.

Sameer Rizvi was roped in for a whopping ₹8.40 crore by the Chennai-based franchise at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The swashbuckling batter was sent in to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni against Gujarat. He made full use of the opportunity, scoring 14 runs in just six balls.

"Meeting bhaiya (MS Dhoni) was a dream for me" - Sameer Rizvi on being picked by CSK

Sameer Rizvi stated that he was thrilled after being roped in by Chennai at the auction, as it was his dream to meet MS Dhoni.

Expressing his excitement at sharing the dressing room with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter, here's what he said in a video posted on the IPL's official website:

"I was delighted when CSK picked me up in the auction because meeting bhaiya (Dhoni) was a dream for me, let alone playing together. We got to play together and I had several nets sessions where I took a lot of advice from Bhaiya and the coaching staff as well. The idea is to try and learn as much as possible."

Chennai secured a comprehensive 63-run victory over Gujarat, successfully defending a 207-run target at home. With two back-to-back wins to start their IPL 2024 campaign, the defending champions are currently placed at the top of the points table.