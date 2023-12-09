[Watch] "Luckiest man on earth" – MS Dhoni fan over the moon as CSK captain attends his birthday celebrations

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is not only one of the biggest sporting icons but is also considered a down to earth human being. The legendary India skipper recently surprised one of his fans by attending his birthday celebrations.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dhoni could be seen eating cake from the hands of the birthday boy, who claims himself to be a die-hard fan of the cricketer. The caption of the video read:

“Luckiest man on earth.”

For the unversed, the video was shared by none other than Subodh Singh Kushwaha, who often shares pictures and videos of MS Dhoni near the latter’s farmhouse in Ranchi. The fan runs a cricket coaching academy with the name ‘Mahi’ in it.

On the professional front, Dhoni was recently seen working out in the gym after being retained by CSK as skipper for the IPL 2024 auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

“People think of Dhoni as a captain only but as a batter, he was at the top” – Muttiah Muralitharan on MS Dhoni

Former Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan lauded MS Dhoni’s batting and sacrifices for the team. He rated the Ranchi-born cricketer among the top batters in world cricket.

Muralitharan, who has played with Dhoni at CSK, recently told Jio Cinema:

“People think of Dhoni as a captain only but as a batter, he was at the top. He was such a good player and when he started when he was playing, no other players could play like him because [he was] so dangerous, then because of his captaincy, he mellowed down and he knew how to finish matches for the team.”

He continued:

“For the sake of the team, Dhoni gave up his flair. But his record in one day and T20 is no better than any way he is [among] top-class players who have the same record.”

MS Dhoni amassed 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs, including 10 tons and 73 half-centuries. In T20Is, he amassed 1617 runs in 98 T20Is, including two fifties. The 42-year-old also has over 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).