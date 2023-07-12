[Watch] MS Dhoni gives an autograph on the t-shirt to Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni recently visited Chennai for the audio and trailer launch of LGM: Let’s Get Married, which is his maiden film production venture. It was his first visit to the city after winning IPL 2023 trophy with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad.

During his trip, Dhoni also met with some of his fans, with Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan being one of them. He is also the husband of renowned South Indian actress Nayanthara and is known for directing hit films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Paava Kadhaigal, and Naanum Rowdydhaan.

The CSK captain gave Vignesh an autograph by signing on his t-shirt during their interaction. You can watch the video of the same below:

"I consider myself very lucky to have spent so much time with him"- Ruturaj Gaikwad on sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni during IPL

Speaking on the BCCI Podcast recently, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed gratitude for getting the chance to share the dressing room with MS Dhoni for the past few years in IPL. The youngster considers himself lucky for the same reason and revealed that he learned many vital lessons from MS Dhoni.

He said:

"I consider myself very lucky to have spent so much time with him. I see how players after the game are desperate to meet him and learn so many values from him. So in that way, I feel really lucky that I am able to spend time every day for 2-3 months (in a year) with him. He has been a major factor in my career and has taught me how to stay grounded no matter how you perform and many other things."

He added:

"That (calm nature) is a trait that I got from CSK. My professional career began in Chennai and I have learned a lot of things from Mahi bhai so I just try and apply those things in international cricket."

Do you think Ruturaj Gaikwad should make his Test debut against West Indies? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes