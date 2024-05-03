[Watch] MS Dhoni's heartwarming message for 103-year-old CSK fan S Ramdas amidst IPL 2024

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni had a special gift for 103-year-old CSK fan S Ramdas. He signed a Chennai jersey that was customized with Ramdas' name on the back.

In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on Instagram, Dhoni is seen signing the jersey and also writing a message as a token of appreciation for the veteran fan. The message on the jersey read:

"Thanks Thatha for the support"

Here's the video:

The video ended with S Ramdas receiving the jersey and expressing his excitement. He got a bit emotional and thanked the Super Kings for sending the gift.

A deep dive into the life of CSK super fan S Ramdas

The Chennai Super Kings shared a video on their YouTube channel last week which provided a sneak peek into the life of S Ramdas and his passion for cricket even at the age of 103.

In the video, Ramdas' son is seen speaking to his father and also giving a background on his father's life and his love for the game. S Ramdas was a part of the British Military and was posted in Tirchy in the Air-right Precaution unit and played a bit of cricket there.

Here's what Ramdas said in the video that showed just how passionate he is about cricket:

"I am 103 years old. I am not an old man. I am senior youth! I like cricket. I watch cricket"

In the video, Ramdas' son also explained how his father has followed the IPL diligently and even at his advanced age has no problem in watching the entire game with enthusiasm.

Ramdas even hilariously told his son that if CSK is playing in Delhi, he could go walking to that game.

Chennai have won five of their 10 games and are fifth in the points table.

