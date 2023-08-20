[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad completes a catch after collision with Shivam Dube in 2nd India vs Ireland T20I

Team India vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad completed a fine catch in the second T20I against Ireland after overcoming a collision with his teammate Shivam Dube on the field. The incident transpired during the third over of the second innings of the 2nd T20I on Sunday, August 20, in Dublin.

Ireland batter Lorcan Tucker tried to play a pull shot against a short delivery from Prasidh Krishna off the final delivery of the third over. Tucker could not middle it, as the ball went up towards the mid-on region. Ruturaj and Dube went towards the ball and miscommunication resulted in a collision between the CSK teammates.

Ruturaj managed to hang on to the ball and complete the catch even after making contact with Dube to give a second wicket in the same over to Prasidh Krishna. The lanky pacer already dismissed Ireland captain Paul Stirling of the third ball in the same over.

You can watch Ruturaj's catch in the video below:

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed well in the batting department to help India to 185/5 in the 1st innings

After being asked to bat first, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over with 28 runs on the board. Tilak Varma (1) also departed in the next over, leaving India in a spot of bother.

Vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a responsible knock at this juncture on a tricky pitch and stabilized the innings. He brought up his second T20I half-century in just 39 balls and looked good for a big one. Sanju Samson complemented him perfectly with a brisk knock of 40 (26) in the middle-order. However, both departed in the space of a couple of overs while trying to up the ante.

Rinku Singh (38) and Shivam Dube then provided the finishing blitz with cameos in the last four overs to help India reach a dominant total of 185/5. Dube hit two sixes en route to 22 (16) and remained unbeaten.