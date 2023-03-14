[Watch] Sanju Samson shares his recovery journey after knee injury in January

Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson seems to be in great shape after recovering from a knee injury that he suffered while playing against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in January.

Samson was then ruled out of the remaining T20Is and also didn't play the home series against New Zealand. However, he posted a video on Instagram which showed how hard we worked on his body in the recovery process.

In the video, Sanju Samson was seen doing some weight training and also some sprints. He also seems to have worked on his strength and conditioning and that would really help him get more power in his shots.

Here's what Samson captioned the video that he posted on his Instagram handle:

"The focus has always been "WITHIN” 💫 #mylast2months 💪🏽😎 #SAMSON"

Sanju Samson could replace Shreyas Iyer for IND vs AUS ODIs

India are set to host Australia for three ODIs starting from March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, they are yet to announce a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, who is almost certainly ruled out of the series with a back injury.

Iyer complained of back pain during the Ahmedabad Test and his scans reportedly haven't been great. This could prove to be a comeback route for Sanju Samson as he has done well in the past in the middle-order.

It will be interesting to see if the selectors draft Samson into the squad and into the XI, or whether they look at other options like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who are already a part of the team announced.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Note: Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.

