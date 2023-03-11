Watch: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hilariously race against one another to the dressing room

Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed an amusing incident between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne during a break session.

The two batting stalwarts appeared to be racing against one another while going into the dressing room, with Usman Khawaja walking calmly behind the pair. While Smith started behind Labuschagne, the captain got ahead of his teammate soon enough.

You can watch a video of this light moment below:

CovidCowgirl🦠 @alblen Smith to Labuschagne “first to the top gets bottom bunk!!” #INDvAUS Smith to Labuschagne “first to the top gets bottom bunk!!” #INDvAUS https://t.co/CI7rOGjQj2

Smith and Labuschagne have arguably been one of the most prolific batting pairs in the last year and a half. The duo first came together during the fourth Test in Manchester of the 2019 Ashes series and have continued to pile on the runs against almost teams. Labuschagne is also the number-one-ranked Test batter in the world.

Steve Smith missed out on a big score in Ahmedabad

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

The right-hander hasn't been at his best in the ongoing Test series, registering a high score of just 38 in six innings. The 33-year-old came out to bat after Marnus Labuschagne departed for three but inside-edged a delivery onto the stumps as he ended with 38 off 135 balls.

However, the New South Wales batter received immense praise for his captaincy skills, especially after leading Australia to a nine-wicket victory in Indore. Following two humbling losses in Nagpur and Delhi, the visitors bounced back well on the back of some exceptional bowling performances.

ICC @ICC



#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | bit.ly/IND-v-AUS-4thT… A magnificent performance by Usman Khawaja comes to an end A magnificent performance by Usman Khawaja comes to an end 👏#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 bit.ly/IND-v-AUS-4thT… https://t.co/Rb68gQ78A1

Their commanding win also ensured them a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is set to be played in June at The Oval. India are yet to book a place in the WTC decider and need a win to do so or require Sri Lanka to lose at least one Test in their ongoing series against New Zealand.

Usman Khawaja has been Australia's batting star in Ahmedabad after his splendid 180, while Cameron Green also starred with 114. Their massive contributions shepherded Australia to 480.

In response, the hosts are 289-3 at the end of Day 3.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes