[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav takes a superb catch running backwards to get rid of Jamie Overton in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav could not contribute much with the bat in the T20I series against England. However, he made his presence felt on the field in the fifth T20I by taking a phenomenal catch while running backwards to dismiss Jamie Overton in the second innings.

The incident occured during the ninth over of England's innings when Jamie Overton tried to hit a big shot against Abhishek Sharma. Overton failed to time the ball to perfection and it went high up in the air towards the off-side.

While it seemed like the ball would land in no man's land between the 30-yard circle and the fielders in the deep, Yadav ran backwards and executed a fine dive to complete the catch. You can watch the video here:

The entire Indian team approached Yadav and celebrated the wicket with him. The Indian skipper had a big smile on his face after taking the catch.

Suryakumar Yadav earned an embarrassing record in T20I series against England

While Yadav impressed the fans with his fielding and captaincy, he could not make much of an impact with the bat against England. The conditions favored the batters in a majority of the venues, but Yadav could not get going. In the fifth T20I, he was dismissed for two runs off three deliveries by Brydon Carse.

He ended the series with 28 runs in five matches, averaging just 5.6 in five innings. With this performance, Yadav broke his own record for the lowest average by an Indian captain in a bilateral series.

Last year in South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav had an average of 8.66. The Indian skipper will be keen to get back to form when he turns up for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. India are scheduled to play their next T20I against Bangladesh in August.

