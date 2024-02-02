[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to his 2nd Test century with a six in IND vs ENG Vizag Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal got to his second Test century with a six on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and England in Vizag on Friday (February 2). The left-handed batter reached the landmark in 151 balls, in a knock laced with three sixes and 11 boundaries. This was his first Test ton at home.

He completed his hundred in the 49th over of the Indian innings bowled by Tom Hartley. Jaiswal used his feet nicely, got to the pitch of the ball, and whacked the delivery over long-on. The youngster looked delighted with his feat, removed his helmet, flapped his arms and blew a kiss to the heavens to celebrate the special occasion.

Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier scored 80 and 15, respectively, in the opening Test against England. He had slammed his maiden Test ton (171) on his debut in West Indies last year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal helps India dominate England

A clinical batting performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India stay firmly in the game against England on Day 1. The other batters, captain Rohit Sharma (14 off 41), Shubman Gill (34 off 46) and Shreyas Iyer (27 off 59) got starts but failed to score big. The trio had also failed to deliver in the opening Test.

For England, debutant Shoaib Bashir provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Sharma, while James Anderson and Tom Hartley sent back Gill and Iyer, respectively.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 180/3 after 51.1 overs, with Jaiswal and debutant Rajat Patidar at the crease.

England are currently leading the five-match Test series 1-0. The Ben Stokes-led side beat India by 28 runs in the opening Test in Hyderabad, thanks to Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley’s performance with the bat and ball, respectively, despite them being 190 runs behind in the second innings.

Pope smashed 196 runs while Hartley bagged seven wickets in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

