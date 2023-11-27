[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal practices his leg-spin bowling at the nets ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen bowling leg-spin at the Team India nets ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

Jaiswal has impressed everyone with his fearsome batting at the top of the order since debuting for India in the West Indies tour earlier this year. The left-hander produced a Player of the Match performance, scoring 53 off 25 deliveries in India's 44-run second T20I win in Thiruvananthapuram.

With Team India lacking batters who can bowl like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh, Jaiswal practising bowling is a welcome sight for fans.

Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed bowling his leg spinners and shared a video stating the same on his Instagram handle. With a lovely Shane Warne-esque action, the ball consistently came out of the hand and landed on the perfect length.

For the uninitiated, Yashasvi Jaiswal has bowled a solitary over in his young international career. It came in the final game of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. He conceded 11 runs, including a maximum, as India suffered an eight-wicket defeat to lose the series 2-3.

The 21-year-old has bowled in domestic cricket, including a lone over in the IPL in 2022. Jaiswal has bowled almost 48 overs in List-A cricket, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of under 5.50.

Team India look to complete a series victory in the 3rd T20I against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal's quickfire starts have helped India launch with the bat.

Team India will look to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third game of the five-match home T20I series against Australia.

Coming off the heartbreak in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against the same opponent, a second-string Indian team have played an attacking brand of cricket.

Led by the world's No.1 T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue pulled off a final-over thriller in the first ODI by two wickets. The momentum spilled over to the second match, where the young brigade of fearless Indian batters took the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners. Led by half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan, India posted a massive 235/4 in 20 overs.

Australia's run-chase never got going as the five-pronged Indian attack reduced them to 58/4 in the eighth over to effectively finish the Aussie hopes. Despite some middle to lower-order resistance, the Asian giants completed a comfortable 44-run victory.

India has won the last two T20I series against Australia and will look to complete the hat trick by capturing a 3-0 lead with two games remaining.