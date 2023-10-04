[Watch] "Ye mera kaam nahi hai sir" - Rohit Sharma hilariously responds to journalist's question about 2019 World Cup final result

Indian captain Rohit Sharma smartly avoided a question that could have sparked a controversy in the cricketing world. The Hitman was asked about his views on the controversial finish to the 2019 World Cup final, where England beat New Zealand via boundary count. However, Sharma declined to answer, saying that it was not his job.

All 10 captains of ICC World Cup 2023 met at the Round Table event ahead of the mega event's first match in Ahmedabad. The journalists got a chance to ask the captions questions, and one of them asked Rohit Sharma for his opinion on the 2019 World Cup final.

The battle between England and New Zealand ended in a tie, which forced the match into a Super Over. Even the Super Over ended in a tie. As per the rules, ICC named England as world champions because they scored more boundaries than New Zealand.

When asked about the controversial finish to that match, Rohit laughed and replied:

"Ye mera kaam nahi hai sir. Ghoshit karna ye mera kaam nahi hai." (It is not my job sir. To declare something about that match is not my job.)

It is pertinent to note that the ICC changed the Super Over rule just a few weeks after the World Cup final. Now, if there is a tie in the Super Over, another Super Over is played between the teams until there is a clear winner.

Rohit Sharma ready to lead India for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the ICC ODI World Cup for the first time this year. He participated in the mega event as a player in 2015 and as a vice-captain in 2019. The BCCI has named him the captain for the mega event this year.

India are the favorites to win the World Cup because of recent form and home advantage. The Men in Blue will play their first match against five-time champions Australia on Sunday (October 8).